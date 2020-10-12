Man shot, killed at house near 30th and Walrond in Kansas City, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide in Kansas City’s East Side on Monday morning, October 12.

Officers were called to a shooting at a home in the 2900 block of E. 30th Street near Walrond Avenue just after 6 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who was dead. His name has not been released.

A second person also showed up to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, police stated. They ask anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This is Kansas City’s 148th homicide in 2020. By this time last year, the city recorded 117 homicides.

This is an ongoing story. FOX4 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information is made available.

