Man shot, killed at south Kansas City night club

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after getting shot at a dance and night club on November 9, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Police were called to the Rendezvous Lounge at 11816 Blue Ridge Boulevard just before 3 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Responders took the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses at the club and processing the crime scene. Police did not release any further information at this time.

They ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. Those who want to remain anonymous can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is up to a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

