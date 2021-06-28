Man shot, killed by KCK police during domestic disturbance identified

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has identified the suspect shot and killed by police last Friday during a domestic disturbance.

Police said the shooting happened near South 50th and Vista streets around 3:45 p.m. in KCK’s Turner neighborhood.

According to police, officers were called to the area on a domestic disturbance when a suspect, identified as 60-year-old Dennis Delgado, was trying to break into a home. Delgado was shot by a person inside of the house before police arrived.

When police arrived, the Delgado got into an altercation with police and was shot by an officer or officers. He died at the scene.

The KCK Police Department, Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office and Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.