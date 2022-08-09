KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the man shot and killed by Kansas City police after he drove toward officers at a gas station on Sunday night.

The man was identified Tuesday as 31-year-old Zachary James Garrard.

Investigators say officers responded to the Phillips 66 gas station at East 55th Street and Prospect Avenue to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle just before 10 p.m. Sunday. Officers initially found the vehicle unoccupied.

According to police, the suspect came out of the convenience store, got into the vehicle and accelerated toward an officer, forcing them to dive out of the way.

The suspect then hit a Kansas City Police Department van. Officers shot at the man, striking him, the highway patrol said. He was declared dead at a hospital.

No officers were hurt during the incident.

The highway patrol is investigating the shooting, and the KCPD officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave. Officials have not shared any surveillance video or body camera video yet, but authorities said it is a part of their investigation.

