Man shot, killed in broad daylight in area of south Kansas City McDonald’s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city is on track to have one of its deadliest years yet. Monday, Kansas City reached 152 homicides in 2020 before midday, surpassing the number of homicides in all of 2019.

“It’s not even Halloween, and we’ve already surpassed last year,” Capt. Dave Jackson said.

The deadly shooting happened in broad daylight at a seemingly busy fast food restaurant.

Police said just after 11 a.m. Monday officers found a man in a car who was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The car was parked at this McDonald’s near Red Bridge Road and Hickman Mills Dr. in south Kansas City.

Officers said it’s too early to tell exactly where the man was shot, but they believe it happened in this area, if not in the parking lot.

“This is somebody’s family member,” Jackson said.

Now passing the total number of homicides recorded in Kansas City last year, Jackson said something’s got to change when it comes to violence and conflict resolution in our city.

“We will put our full effort into investigating each of these homicides and hopefully slow this tide,” Jackson said.

Police said they are talking to several possible witnesses. At this time, no suspect information has been released and no one is in custody. The victim hasn’t been identified either.

If you have any information on this case, call police and remain anonymous at (816) 474-TIPS.