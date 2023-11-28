KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man has died Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in east Kansas City, police say.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. near E. 49th Terrace and Heritage Avenue, not far from U.S. 40 Highway and Noland Road.

When officers arrived, the found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers and EMS attempted life-saving measures, but ultimately EMS declared the man dead.

Officials have not released the victim’s identity at this point.

Police are still investigating what led up to the deadly shooting, but officers do have one person in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.

This is the 171st homicide so far this year in Kansas City, according to FOX4 data, making it now the second deadliest year on record. Last year, the city had 170 homicides in all, but the deadliest year came in 2020 with 179 killings.