Man shot, killed in Independence leaves police searching for 2 suspects

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A man is dead after he was found shot in the driveway in a residential neighborhood on December 5, according to the Independence Police Department.

Officers were called to the 3300 block of S. Oxford Avenue, just off of Blue Ridge Boulevard, at 3:22 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man in the driveway of a residence.

He was transported to a hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Picture of the suspect truck from IPD.

Police are looking for two suspects, according to the statement. Officers believe they left the scene in a white, single-cab pickup Chevrolet pickup truck. The vehicle had U-Haul logos.

IPD did not release any further details. They ask anyone with information to call the tips hotline at (816)474-TIPS, or (816)325-7777, or email leads@indepmo.org.

