KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An overnight shooting in the Northland left a man dead in a parking lot.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers were called to 2633 NE 43rd Street on a shooting call.

Once on scene, they found an unresponsive man lying in the parking lot suffering a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline 816-474-TIPS.

