KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say one person was found shot and killed Monday in the parking lot of a business on U.S. 40 Highway.

Officers were called at about 11:30 a.m. Monday to the area of 40 Highway and Manchester Trafficway.

When police arrived, officers were directed to the parking lot of an auto business in the area and found a man unresponsive. EMS declared the man dead at the scene.

KCPD’s early investigation indicates the owner of the business called 911 after hearing gunfire and looked outside and saw the victim. The shooting appears to have happened in the parking lot, police said.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting, and suspect information is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the hotline.