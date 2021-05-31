Man shot, killed in shooting at 37th and Montgall in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Monday after a man was shot and killed near 37th Street and Montgall Avenue.

Police said they were called to the area just before 2 a.m. on a reported sound of shots fired. While they were in route, it was updated to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim shot and unresponsive in a vacant lot. Medics transported the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The victim’s name has not been released.

Police do not have any suspect details at this time, and they are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. Detectives will be canvassing the area for witnesses, and crime scene investigators will be processing for evidence.

This is the city’s 62nd homicide of 2021.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case or any unsolved homicide in Kansas City.

