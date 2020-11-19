Man shot, killed inside apartment off Red Bridge Road in southern Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after getting shot inside an apartment on November 18 in the southern part of the city, according to a statement from the Kansas City Police Department.

Officers were called at 11:15 p.m. to the 11300 block of Montgall Avenue, just off of E. Red Bridge Road, on a shooting. When they arrived, they were directed into an apartment, where they found a male shooting victim.

The shooting victim was transported to the hospital. He later died.

Detectives believe the victim was shot inside the apartment. They were able to talk to people who were at the scene at the time.

Police are not looking for any additional suspects at this time, according to the statement. However, police did not say if anyone has been arrested. They are still trying to find more information.

The KCPD asks anyone with information on the shooting to call the Homicide Unit directly at 234-5043, or the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS.

This is Kansas City’s 163rd homicide in 2020.

LATEST STORIES: