KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide after finding a victim outside an apartment complex Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Harrison Street at about 8 a.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A person police believe is involved in the homicide is in custody.

At this point, KCPD does not know if the victim and possible suspect knew each other.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting is urged to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation and FOX4 has a crew on the scene. This story will be updated when more details become available.

