KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, Wednesday night left a man dead in near Silver City Park in Argentine.

According to police, officers were initially called to the 1600 block of Birch Street at about 7:30 p.m.

They found a male shooting victim on near the scene in the 2200 block of Silver Court who was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police continue to investigate the incident and have not released any suspect information at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding the fatal shooting is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

