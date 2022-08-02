KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead following a shooting in the 800 block of Grand Boulevard Tuesday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened outside the Courthouse Lofts at about 7 a.m.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. No suspect or victim information is available at this time.

Police are canvassing the busy area for witnesses in hopes of finding someone who saw something.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

