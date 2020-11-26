Man shot, killed on Thanksgiving morning at 16th and Topping, Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after a shooting on the city’s east side early in the morning this Thanksgiving, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Police were called to 16th Street and Topping Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. on a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk.

Responders declared him dead at the scene.

Detectives are searching for witnesses, trying to get any information they can. Right now, they don’t have a lot to go on. The caller said they heard gunshots, and when they looked out of their window, they saw the victim.

This is Kansas City’s 166th homicide in 2020, 12 killings more than all of last year. However, Capt. David Jackson with the KCPD said the rate of violence has decreased recently.

“We have slowed our pace down. At the beginning of the year, we were at about five a week. Now, were at about two a week,” he said. “It’s still not where we want to be, I can tell you that, but… here we are starting off Thanksgiving morning on another deadly day.”

Police ask anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward for information in this case.

