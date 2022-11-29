KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating the city’s latest homicide after a man was found outside of an apartment building Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the Forest Glen Estates apartments off of North 64th Street and Sandusky Avenue.

Officers found a man outside with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

KCKPD said two suspects, a man and a woman, were taken into custody at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

