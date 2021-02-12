Man shot on Sunday afternoon in Westport dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man shot in Westport on Sunday afternoon has died, police said.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Tyreze Williams.

Police were called to 2200 Westport Road to investigate a shooting. When officer arrived they found Williams in the parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers gave aid and he was taken to the hospital where they were able to revive him Sunday.

Detectives continue to interview possible witnesses, review evidence and investigate as a homicide, the 15th of the year in Kansas City, MO.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.