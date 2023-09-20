OLATHE, Kan. — A 42-year-old was injured and a suspect is in custody after a road rage shooting Tuesday night in Olathe.

Police were called around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday to an Olathe home where the 42-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his arm.

He said the injury happened in a road rage shooting on southbound Interstate 35 near 119th Street.

First responders took the man to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Police later took a suspect into custody. Officials have not released any information about the suspect at this time.

Olathe police are still investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 913-971-6363 or anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.