Man shot to death at 12th and Locust intersection in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has died after a shooting at the intersection of 12th Street and Locust Street early this morning, July 5, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Police responded to the downtown location at 12:30 a.m. on a shooting call. A person reportedly saw the victim unresponsive on the corner as they were passing by.

Investigators think that two people were involved in some sort of argument. An unknown person seemingly shot the victim and then fled in an unknown direction.

The location is right by the Jackson County Courthouse and the Richard Bolling Federal Building.

Police ask anyone who knows about this incident to contact detectives directly at 816-234-5043, or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS(8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to arrest in this case.