Man shot to death near Independence and Monroe after brief pause in KC homicides

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police said the city went 11 days without a homicide. But that streak ended this morning as a man was shot and killed on Monroe and Independence Ave.

The Kansas City Police Department said the Nov. 1 fatal shooting marks the city’s 155th homicide.

“One more homicide is one too many as this year goes on. This has been a very violent year, and we know that, and we’ve felt the ramifications of that,” KCPD Sgt. Jake Becchina said.

Police said they were called to a shooting at Monroe Ave. and Independence Ave. at around 9 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. KCPD says EMS declared the man dead on the scene.

This section of Independence Ave. has been active this year, police said. Prior to Sunday’s shooting, two other homicides happened within a block of this killing.

“Two of them for sure involve a shooting. One of them was an unknown cause of death. That individual was found in the middle of the street, just a block south of here on Independence Avenue,” Becchina said.

Becchina said they’re hopeful for less violence and are encouraged by the 11-day break.

“We don’t want to say it’s a direct result of Operation Legend, but since then, we’ve seen a significant drop of those incidents of violent crime,” Becchina said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the homicide unit or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.