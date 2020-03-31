Man shot while waiting at bus stop near 13th and Central in KCK

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning.

Police said the man was waiting at the bus stop near South 13th Street and Central Avenue shortly after 7:20 a.m. when someone shot him.

Witnesses who were inside a nearby coffee shop fulfilling carryout orders called police.

First responders took the man to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police are still on the scene asking witnesses for details in what led up to the shooting.