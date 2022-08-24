KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who police identified as a person of interest in a homicide and AMBER Alert Sunday evening is no longer in jail.

The Kansas City Police Department said Jordan Owsley was released from custody, pending further investigation. A spokesperson for the department did not elaborate on his release.

The department said detectives continue to investigate the case and plan to submit it to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office once the investigation is complete.

Owsley turned himself in to police Monday, 16 hours after the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an AMBER Alert for his two daughters.

Police said the 4-year-old and 7-year-old girls were taken from a homicide scene Sunday afternoon. They were found several hours later at a relative’s house.

Police identified the victim in the homicide as 38-year-old Marvin Williams.

