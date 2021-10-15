Man speeding on stolen motorcycle pleads guilty to killing pedestrian

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Leavenworth man pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other related crimes for his role in a deadly crash last year.

Justen Michael McCarter, 37, admitted he was riding a stolen motorcycle when he hit and killed Adam Wheeler in March of 2020. Wheeler was crossing a Leavenworth Street at the time.

Court documents show that investigators were able to determine McCarter was speeding — traveling three times the posted speed limit of 30 MPH — when he hit Wheeler. Wheeler died from his injuries.

McCarter will be sentenced Jan. 19, 2022.