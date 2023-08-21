KC police investigate a homicide at 23rd and Wheeling on Aug. 21.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —A man is dead after a stabbing inside an east Kansas City apartment Monday.

Kansas City police were called to an apartment complex near 23rd Street and Wheeling Avenue just after 8:30 a.m.

Once on scene, officers found an unresponsive man inside an apartment with significant injuries. When EMS arrived they pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police say the man was in an argument with the suspect that later escalated into a stabbing. Officers detained one person of interest at the scene and are not searching for any additional suspects at this time.

KCPD has not yet identified the man who was killed.