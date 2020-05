KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was stabbed to death Tuesday night in Kansas City, police say.

Police were dispatched to E. 18th Street and Prospect around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. The deadly stabbing happened outside the Family Dollar in that area.

One man was killed and another is in custody, police say.

Details of what led up to the stabbing have not been released yet. FOX4 will update this story as more is confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.