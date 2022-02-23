KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A 23-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man whose failed attempt to rob an Independence restaurant was foiled when employees wrestled him and took away his gun was charged in federal court Wednesday.

Bryan C. Byers was charged in a three-count criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court.

The criminal complaint charges Byers with one count of armed robbery, one count of using a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition.

According to an affidavit filed in support of today’s federal criminal complaint, Byers robbed Lucky Buffet near E. Partridge Avenue and S. Noland Road at around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21.

Byers, armed with a Glock handgun, approached two restaurant employees who were working near the sushi station in the restaurant. Byers allegedly pointed the gun at them and told them they had five seconds to give him the cash from the cash register or he would kill them. The employees opened the register drawer, court documents say.

Byers began taking money from the register. Both employees attacked Byers and took the gun from him. Byers was restrained until police arrived.

Byers, who was on the ground in the vestibule of the restaurant, was arrested and taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Officers found approximately $873 scattered on the floor of the restaurant.

Byers was on probation for the felony crimes of armed robbery and stealing a motor vehicle from an incident in November 2017 where he and three others allegedly robbed a south Kansas City Pizza Hut.

