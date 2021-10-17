Man struck and killed by train in Parkville identified

PARKVILLE, Mo. — A man hit and killed by a train in Parkville Saturday evening has been identified as a 43-year-old Kansas City man.

Christopher Burdick was walking north on Main Street when he crossed the tracks and was hit by the BNSF train traveling west

Burdick was pronounced dead at the scene and reports say he had walked someone back to their car after leaving a restaurant.

Parkville police continue to investigate the incident and say the crossing guards and lights were active when the incident happened.

On October 16, 2021, at about 6:53pm, Christopher Burdick, of Kansas City, Missouri was walking northbound on the sidewalk at Main Street crossing the Railroad tracks when he was struck by a BNSF train traveling westbound.

Burdick was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is being investigated by the Parkville Police Department.