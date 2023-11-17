KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City metro man was hit by a city bus on Tuesday, November 7 . Now, that father is in a local hospital in the fight of his life.

“It’s pretty much like he’s dead. He used to be my little ornery active monster, now he’s just gone, he’s not there. I love him, and I wouldn’t change it for the world, he’s mine, he’s my partner, that’s my ride or die,” Nicole Gibbs, the victims fiancé said.

For the last three years, Nicole Gibbs has called Terry Shields her finance, the person she plans on spending forever with. But those plans are on hold and she’s now praying simply to get tomorrow with the love of her life.

“It’s been rough, it’s been really rough. I’m scared for him; I’m scared for me. I’m scared,” she said.

Shields was hit by a city bus last Tuesday near this intersection at Wallace Avenue and Winner Road.

The incident has left the father at Centerpoint fighting for his life.

“He’s got a fracture behind his right ear, on his skull pushing on his brain, causing it to bleed, his brain is bleeding on the front and on the back,” Gibbs said.

The 48-year-old also has two broken wrist, half of his face has been left drooping. He can’t see out of his left eye and he can’t walk.

The man Gibbs knew.

“He likes to be loud and listen to rock and roll music really loud, he’s happy all the time, he’s really sociable,” she said.

Now a shell of who he used to be.

Kansas City police say Shields ran out across traffic towards an SUV the driver of the bus did not see him and did not have time to slow down. Shields hit the windshield and then fell to the pavement.

Police say at the time of the crash they believe he was impaired.

“We need prayers, he needs prayers I think at this point that’s the only thing that’s going to make him come out of this and get better,” Gibbs said.

