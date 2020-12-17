Man struck by vehicle while waiting for bus dies a week after crash in south Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say an injury crash that happened near a bus stop at Blue Ridge and Sycamore on the afternoon of December 9 has turned deadly. KCPD says a 65-year-old man died at the hospital from injuries suffered in the crash, he passed away on Wednesday.

Police haven’t identified him by name, but say he was from Kansas City. He’s the 100th person to die in a Kansas City crash in 2020.

He was waiting for a bus along with one other person, who was also hit and suffered life-threatening injuries.

KCPD said this happened just before 3 that afternoon when the driver of a gray Dodge Charger rear-ended a black Ford Edge at a very high rate of speed. The impact caused the vehicles to strike the victims who were sitting at a RideKC stop.

Both were thrown several feet north of the intersection.

The vehicles continued skidding north and the Ford Edge went off of the roadway and hit a fence at a nearby 7-Eleven, and then hit a black BMW that was parked in the parking lot.

The the driver of the Ford suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Two passengers, ages 16 and 3, suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital by family members.

The driver of the Dodge was not injured and police are investigating impairment as a factor in the crash.