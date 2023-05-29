KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a shooting near the 1300 block of N. 4th Street.

Officers were called to a residence around 3:50 p.m. Monday, in regard to a shooting. When they got to the scene, they found an adult male who had been shot.

He was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

FOX4 will keep you further updated as more details come along.