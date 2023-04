KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man has suffered life-threatening injuries after running across the highway near Interstate 70 and Manchester Trafficway.

A black Toyota Prius was traveling west on I-70 in the number two lane of travel before a man, for reasons unknown, ran from the northside of the interstate on to the roadway.

He was then hit by the Toyota.

All of westbound I-70 was closed for approximately 1 1/2 hours. FOX4 will keep you further updated on this incident as more details come along.