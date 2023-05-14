KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 2:30 p.m., officers were called to a residence on Ford Avenue in regard to a disturbance involving a domestic violence assault.

The victims—one adult male and female—contacted the police outside the residence and advised they had gotten into a physical altercation inside the residence with another adult male.

The female said the male suspect assaulted her physically and threatened her with a gun. Both victims then exited the residence and called the police.

Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect inside and get him to come out the residence but he refused. After multiple unsuccessful attempts, officers backed off and surrounded the house to prevent escape and protect surrounding residents in the area.

They then called for a police standoff to bring tactical officers and resources as well as negotiators to the scene to help bring a peaceful resolution.

Around 7:30 p.m., the subject exited the residence and was taken into custody without any incident.