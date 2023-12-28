RAYMORE, Mo. — A man suspected in multiple thefts is now facing charges in Cass County after a police chase, officials say.

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, Cass County deputies began chasing 31-year-old Melvin Hobbs III of Peculiar. The chase started at the Eagle Glen Apartments in Raymore, but Hobbs eventually ran from his vehicle after it broke down near 155th Street and Foxridge Drive.

Deputies spent several hours looking for Hobbs until they located and arrested him around 8:15 a.m.

The Peculiar man has been charged with felony stealing and misdemeanor resisting arrest in Cass County. He’s being held at the Cass County jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

Court records say on Dec. 22 a woman reported her purse was stolen from insider her vehicle in Pleasant Hill. Security cameras captured a man, later identified as Hobbs, allegedly opening her car door and taking her purse.

Charging documents say when deputies took Hobbs into custody, they found several credit cards and gift cards that other victims had also reported stolen over the past week.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said they’re still investigating Hobbs as a suspect in several other alleged thefts.