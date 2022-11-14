TOPEKA, Kan. — A Topeka, Kansas man is facing charges of criminal desecration following a crash that ran over the Fallen Officers Memorial in front of the Law Enforcement Center.

Topeka Police say Maicol G. Garcia-Soto, 27, of Topeka, ran a red light at S.E. 4th Street and S.E. Quincy Street, went northbound through the parking lot and ran over the Fallen Officers Memorial causing significant damage.

Maicol G. Garcia-Soto (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Detention Center)

The memorial is between the Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office front doors.

According to police, after he hit the memorial, Garcia-Soto reversed his vehicle and hit another building in the 400 block of S.E. Quincy.

The crash happened Sunday just after 9:30 p.m. The call came into police as a vehicle injury crash.

Garcia Soto was booked into the Shawnee County Detention Center on the following charges:

Criminal Desecration

Felony Criminal damage

Driving Under the Influence

Battery on LEO

Felony Interference

Red Light Violation

Unsafe Backing

Driving on the sidewalk

Improper Turn

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.