TOPEKA, Kan. — A Topeka, Kansas man is facing charges of criminal desecration following a crash that ran over the Fallen Officers Memorial in front of the Law Enforcement Center.
Topeka Police say Maicol G. Garcia-Soto, 27, of Topeka, ran a red light at S.E. 4th Street and S.E. Quincy Street, went northbound through the parking lot and ran over the Fallen Officers Memorial causing significant damage.
The memorial is between the Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office front doors.
According to police, after he hit the memorial, Garcia-Soto reversed his vehicle and hit another building in the 400 block of S.E. Quincy.
The crash happened Sunday just after 9:30 p.m. The call came into police as a vehicle injury crash.
Garcia Soto was booked into the Shawnee County Detention Center on the following charges:
- Criminal Desecration
- Felony Criminal damage
- Driving Under the Influence
- Battery on LEO
- Felony Interference
- Red Light Violation
- Unsafe Backing
- Driving on the sidewalk
- Improper Turn
