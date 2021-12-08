Man taken to hospital after late morning shooting in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Grandview police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting late Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting just before noon near E. 120th Street and Smalley Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Early reports from police say the victim was shot outside and went to a nearby home for help.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Grandview Police Department at 816-316-4900.