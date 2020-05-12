Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after house fire near 60th and Walrond

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An early morning house fire sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday, the Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to the home near 60th and Walrond just after 7:40 a.m.

Officials on the scene told FOX4 that the man uses a wheelchair to get around, but he was trying to crawl out to escape the fire.

As part of standard procedure, bomb and arson investigators have been asked to investigate what caused the fire.

Officials added that there were dogs at the home, but they were in the backyard. No one else was home.