IRON COUNTY, Mo. – A man is behind bars after investigators say he threatened to shoot a school bus Friday afternoon in rural Missouri.

Authorities in Iron County, Missouri, responded to a call around 3:30 p.m. Friday about a rifle-wielding man who was wearing camouflage and made threats to a school bus. Deputies promptly responded to the situation near Hidden Valley Road and Missouri Highway 49.

Witnesses say Bryan Baldwin threatened to shoot the bus, according to a Facebook post from the Iron County Sheriff. When authorities arrived, they found him in possession of an AR-15 rifle with two loaded magazines and another handgun. The Annapolis Police Chief quickly secured Baldwin to a small area before Iron County deputies arrested him.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office says communication from their dispatch team and the Annapolis Police Department, in addition to quick action from deputies, helped prevent a possibly tragic situation.

“Law Enforcement trains for these types of situations, and today that training paid off. We will continue to protect the citizens of Iron County,” said the Iron County Sheriff’s Office.

Baldwin is being held at the Iron County Jail on pending charges, according to the sheriff’s office.