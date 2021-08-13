Man thrown from motorcycle after riding into high water

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcycle rider was injured after his bike flipped in high water Thursday evening.

Police responded to the crash near Emanuel Cleave II Boulevard and Elmwood Avenue around 9 p.m. Thursday. Officers found a 75-year-old man who had tried to ride his Harley Davidson through about 8-inches of water on the road. Police said the motorcycle flipped and threw the victim.

Investigators said the man is hospitalized with serious injuries, but has been stabilized.

Officers said large barricades had been placed across the roadway in that location because of high water on Elmwood, but someone had removed them.

The barricades have since been moved back into place.