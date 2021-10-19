Man walks across Kansas for Unbound

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas man is following in his father’s footsteps by walking hundreds of miles for a charity close to his heart.

“Sometimes when my feet were sore, I thought about what he went through,” Jake Hentzen said.

Hentzen finished a 400-mile walk across the entire state of Kansas. He started on September 1st and finished 44-days later.

He did it to bring attention to the work of Unbound, the KCK charity his father helped create forty years ago.

The duo go into 19 different countries and empower the poor to rise above their station.

Twenty-five years ago, his father walked from Kansas City to Guatemala for Unbound – a walk that took him eight months to complete.

Jake says walking is their way of better connecting to the people they serve.

“Most of the families we work with, that is their mode of transportation so they don’t have any other choice which is kind of a humble way to say that we are with you,” Hentzen said.

If you want to learn about Jake’s walk and how you can get involved in Unbound, you can go to their website.