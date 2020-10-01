Man wanted for Louisiana murder arrested in Cass County

BELTON, Mo. — A man wanted for murder in Louisiana was arrested in Cass County Wednesday night following a traffic stop.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy stopped the driver of a vehicle on Interstate 49 near 58 Highway in Belton for a traffic violation.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was identified as 33-year-old Stanley R. Goldsby Jr., of Shreveport, Louisiana.

A computer check by the deputy showed Goldsby had an active warrant from Louisiana issued on Sept. 28 for murder and attempted murder.

Deputies took Goldsby into custody without incident.

The sheriff’s office said Goldsby is accused of the shooting deaths of LaDarrien Taylor and Denzel Taylor in Shreveport, La. Authorities there say Goldsby went to the home where the Taylors were, got into an argument and fired shot. The two men died from their injuries at a hospital.

Goldsby is currently being held in the Cass County Jail on the warrant for second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder with a $350,000 cash bond.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX4: