SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man wanted in a homicide case that took place in Salina has been found and arrested in Kansas City on Wednesday.

Anthony Lopez-Garcia, 27, was found by a Kansas City, Missouri resident who recognized him from a previous news release and called the police.

Lopez-Garcia was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Salina police say that around 12:25 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a call of a possible injury crash near the intersection of Front Street and Gypsum Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was dead in the passenger seat of a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis.

The victim is still unidentified. No one else was in the vehicle.

Lopez-Garcia will be extradited back to Kansas since he is a person of interest in this case.