LAWRENCE, Kan. — A Lawrence police standoff ends with a Lawrence man, charged with a Wichita homicide, being taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

Lawrence police were notified around 11 p.m. Tuesday that a suspect in a Wichita homicide was believed to be inside an apartment in the area of Bob Billings Parkway and Bristol Terrace.

Lawrence police crisis negotiators were able to contact people in the apartment and verify the suspect was there.

An LPD tactical team then began to evacuate the apartment building when it was clear the suspect was not going to come out and was allegedly armed.

After several hours, negotiators were able to convince the suspect to allow a woman to leave the apartment.

Following more hours of discussion, negotiators were able to convince the man to leave the apartment and peacefully surrender around 3:30 p.m.

The suspect, identified as Kevin L. Harris, 63, was turned over to investigators with the Wichita Police Department.

He is charged with first-degree murder in a Monday homicide in downtown Wichita. The victim has been identified as 51-year-old Jose Lumbreras.

No injuries were reported during the incident.