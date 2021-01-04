Man who died in part from the cold will get free funeral from KC home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Days after a homeless man was found dead, Savory and Sons Funeral Home is giving him a funeral for free.

“It touched me because it could’ve been me,” Frank Savory, Owner of Savory and Sons Funeral Home said. “I’ve actually had family members who have been homeless.”

Savory said he wants to be a blessing to the family during this difficult time.

“Even though he was homeless or whatever the case may be, that does not necessarily mean he was a bad person,” Savory said.

Kansas City Police Department said were called to Woodland Avenue and East 24th Street on Friday. They discovered a 41-year-old man dead.

The temperature was below freezing. Police said the frigid cold played a part in his death.

“We quickly forgot that another person froze to death a few years ago,” Councilman Brandon Ellington said. “Same condition. Nothing has happened. Nothing has changed.”

Councilman Ellington said money and resources need to be prioritized to help those in need.

“So, when we look at the abandoned hotels we have here, abandoned schools we have here, these are perfect facilities, not only to provide adequate shelter, but to provide a safe space,” Ellington said.

In a tweet, Mayor Quinton Lucas said in part quote, “We have invested significantly in our continuum of care for our houseless community, but clearly have more to do.”

Right now, Savory and Sons Funeral Home is working to celebrate the life the man lived and not the way he died.

I have heard much concerning challenges to those in our community experiencing homelessness. No one should be moved without having warm, replacement shelter to go to. We have invested significantly in our continuum of care for our houseless community, but clearly have more to do. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) January 3, 2021

