KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after getting out of a vehicle on I-70, then being hit early Friday morning.

According to the Kansas City Police Department at about 3:09 a.m., the incident happened on eastbound I-70 near I-435.

Police say a driver’s-side passenger was sick and the Kia Sorento pulled over and opened the window. The passenger then climbed out of the window and was struck by at least two vehicles while standing in the roadway.

The first vehicle drove off and the second stopped.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash caused partial closures to I-70, but the highway has since reopened.

This is a developing story and FOX4 will update this story as more details become available.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.