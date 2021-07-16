Man who fired shots at a Mission elementary school avoids prison

OLATHE, Kan. — The man who shot a gun at a Johnson County elementary school was sentenced to probation with a placement at a residential facility.

A judge sentenced Dylan Ruffin Friday morning. As part of a plea deal, the judge sentenced Ruffin to three years of probation while he lives at the Johnson County Adult Residential Center. If he violates those terms, Ruffin will serve a 48 month sentence.

The sentence is in exchange for Ruffin’s guilty plea. In May, Ruffin pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and a count of discharging a gun into an occupied dwelling.

The crimes stem from a shooting that took place on March 1, 2019.

Police responded to reports of gunshots fired in the vicinity of Highlands Elementary School. When officers arrived, they found broken windows, bullet holes to a vehicle and a bullet inside a classroom.

Officers eventually focused their investigation on a home near the school. Ruffin exited the house and pointed a gun at police. Court records later said that the gun wasn’t loaded.

Officers shot Ruffin in the leg before he was taken into custody.

No students, faculty or officers were injured in the shooting.

Ruffin’s mother later told police her son had been suicidal. She also told investigators that her son had a drug addiction problem.