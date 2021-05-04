Man who fired shots at Mission elementary school in March 2019 pleads guilty

MISSION, Kan. — A 28-year-old man who accused of firing shots at a Johnson County, Kansas elementary school and pointing a firearm at police in March 2019 has pled guilty.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that Dylan Ruffin plead guilty to two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of discharge of a gun into an occupied dwelling.

On March 1, 2019, police responded to reports of gunshots fired in the vicinity of Highlands Elementary School.

When officers arrived, they found broken windows, bullet holes to a vehicle and a bullet inside a classroom.

During the investigation, officers contacted a neighboring residence when Ruffin exited the residence and pointed a firearm at police.

Officers immediately engaged the suspect with gunfire wounding him. He was hit in the leg and taken into custody.

No students, faculty or officers were injured in the shooting. Police later determined Ruffin’s gun had an extended magazine inside but was unloaded, court records say.

Ruffin’s mother later told police her son had been suicidal. She also told investigators that her son had a drug addiction problem. She said he was too afraid to shoot himself, and he said he would shoot at the school to make someone else do it, court documents say.

At the hospital, court records say Ruffin told police similar statements about wanting to be shot by officers, but he denied shooting at the school.

When police searched Ruffin’s bedroom, they found about 27 bullet holes in the room, all in the direction of the elementary school. They also found drug paraphernalia.

Sentencing is set for July 16, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.

