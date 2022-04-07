KANSAS CITY, Kan. — On March 31, a jury found the man who shot and killed his father, a captain with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office, guilty.

Zachary Arnold was found guilty for involuntary manslaughter for the shooting death of 25-year sheriff’s office veteran Chris Arnold.

Zachary was charged with second-degree murder and entered a plea agreement for the amended charge.

According to court documents, Zachary was the one who called police after he shot his father on October 5, 2019.

The two were involved in an argument, when Chris was shot in the head. Police found Zachary kneeling next to his father when they arrived on the scene.

Zachary was taken into custody at the scene. Sentencing is scheduled for May 23, 2022.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.