Man who killed pregnant woman and unborn child is sentenced

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Springfield man who killed his pregnant girlfriend and her unborn child has been sentenced to life in prison.

Derik Osborn was sentenced Friday in the March 2017 deaths of Valerie Williams and the unborn child.

He was convicted in July of two counts of second-degree murder and second-degree assault. Osborn told police Williams fell backward and hit her head on a carpeted floor when he took Mace away from her at a Springfield apartment.

Prosecutors argued that Osborn killed Williams by slamming her against something.

They also presented evidence during the trial that Osborn had a history of violence against Williams.