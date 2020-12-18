Man who provided ‘healing services’ in KCK faces sexual battery charges; investigators looking for other victims

Mario Randolfo Urzua-Almazan is in the Wyandotte County Jail and facing six counts related to sexual battery.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man who provided “healing services” is behind bars in Wyandotte County, facing a number of sexual battery charges, and KCKPD wants anyone who sought treatment from Mario Randolfo Urzua-Almazan to contact its detectives.

Police say that Urzua-Almazan is frequently referred to as “Don Mario” and served the Hispanic community primarily, operating a clinic for pain management services out of a home near 12th and Minnesota.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have sought treatment from him in the last five years. The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office charged him with five counts of aggravated sexual battery and one county of sexual battery.

“During the course of an extensive investigation by the KCKPD Special Investigations Unit, a number of individuals came forward with reports of being sexually assaulted by Mr. Urzua-Almazan,” Nancy Chartrand, public information officer with KCKPD, stated in a release.

“Through the investigation, detectives have gathered information leading them to believe there

are potentially other victims who simply are yet to hear our request.”

If you have any information about the investigation into Urzua-Almazan, contact Detective Eckel at (913) 573-6069 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. All contact will be kept confidential and translation services are provided.

Urzua-Almazan’s bail is set at $50,000, his next court date is February 9, 2021. FOX4 has requested the charging documents for more context about his alleged crimes.