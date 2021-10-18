Man who stole school bus, led police chase in custody

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A man has been arrested after stealing a school bus and leading police on a chase.

At 2:20 a.m., officers noticed a school bus was driving around in a neighborhood. Given the suspicion, police began to follow the bus.

The bus fled from the officer as soon the driver noticed the officer was following it. The officer pursued and stopped a couple of times due to careless driving by the suspect.

Officers were able to keep the bus in sight and the bus ran over stop sticks at I-70 and Lee’s Summit Road continuing to flee. Officers terminated the pursuit again near 40 Highway and Hardy Road.

KCPD located the bus at 25th and Denver Avenue a short time later and were able to take one person into custody.

According to police, the bus was determined to be stolen from the Apple Bus Company in Independence.

